Wednesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (66-78) versus the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) to the mound, while Connor Phillips will get the nod for the Reds.

Tigers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Tigers have won 16 out of the 28 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit has entered 14 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 7-7 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 569 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

