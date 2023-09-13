In the series rubber match on Wednesday, September 13, Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs (78-68) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (52-92), who will answer with Ty Blach. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Rockies have +150 odds to upset. The total is 12 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.47 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.58 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 12 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -185 +150 - 12 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 80 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 128 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (36.7%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 24-54 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +350 - 2nd

