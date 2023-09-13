How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Ty Blach, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 175 total home runs.
- Chicago's .418 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- Chicago has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (734 total runs).
- The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Taillon is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this game.
- Taillon will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Joe Mantiply
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|-
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
