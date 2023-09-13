Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (78-68) and Colorado Rockies (52-92) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on September 13.

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (7-9) for the Cubs and Ty Blach (2-1) for the Rockies.

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 47, or 58.8%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Chicago has scored 734 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Cubs Schedule