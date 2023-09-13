The Las Vegas Aces (34-6) head into a home game against Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky (18-22) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Las Vegas picked up a 100-85 victory versus Phoenix. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson, who ended the game with 36 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three blocks, while Kelsey Plum added 30 points and two steals. With a final score of 102-91, Chicago defeated Connecticut the last time out. Williams led the team (23 PTS, 16 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL, 71.4 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT).

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)

Aces (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+1100 to win)

Sky (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-16.5)

Aces (-16.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Sky Season Stats

In 2023, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA on offense (81.7 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (83.4 points allowed).

Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (33.3) and seventh in rebounds conceded (34.9).

The Sky are fourth in the league in assists (20.5 per game) in 2023.

Chicago commits 13.5 turnovers per game and force 13.2 per game, ranking seventh and fifth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

Chicago is the best team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky score 82.7 points per game at home, 1.9 more than on the road (80.8). Defensively they give up 84.7 per game, 2.7 more than on the road (82.0).

This year, Chicago is averaging fewer rebounds at home (31.4 per game) than away (35.3). But it is also allowing fewer rebounds at home (34.9) than on the road (35.0).

This season the Sky are collecting more assists at home (21.0 per game) than away (20.0).

At home, Chicago commits 12.4 turnovers per game, 2.2 fewer than on the road (14.6). It forces 12.7 turnovers per game at home, 1.0 fewer than on the road (13.7).

The Sky drain more 3-pointers per game at home (8.3) than on the road (8.2), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (36.3%).

At home Chicago allows 7.2 treys per game, 1.2 more than on the road (6.0). The team allows 35.3% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 4% higher than on the road (31.3%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have entered the game as underdogs 25 times this season and won nine, or 36%, of those games.

The Sky have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

Against the spread, Chicago is 20-18-0 this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Sky have a 8.3% chance to win.

