Zack Short vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Zack Short (hitting .120 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has nine doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .215.
- Short has picked up a hit in 40.5% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.3% of them.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has driven home a run in 17 games this season (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (15.5%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|35
|.246
|AVG
|.174
|.315
|OBP
|.268
|.412
|SLG
|.267
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|9
|31/12
|K/BB
|28/11
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
