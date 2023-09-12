On Tuesday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 3-for-4 with three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with ) against the Rockies.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .275 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

In 61.4% of his 101 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Gomes has an RBI in 37 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .281 AVG .268 .322 OBP .309 .425 SLG .411 14 XBH 14 4 HR 5 25 RBI 27 34/10 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

