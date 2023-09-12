Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday (starting at 4:40 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cease Stats

Dylan Cease (6-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 30th start of the season.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Sep. 5 5.1 8 5 4 7 2 at Orioles Aug. 30 6.0 6 5 5 7 3 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 4.1 9 9 8 6 5 at Rockies Aug. 20 4.2 8 5 5 6 2 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 7.0 5 2 2 7 2

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 136 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 46 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .269/.332/.368 slash line so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Royals Sep. 6 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 31 walks and 86 RBI (156 total hits). He has stolen 41 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.312/.494 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 2 at Blue Jays Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

