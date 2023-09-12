Dylan Cease and Brady Singer are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals play on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB play with 156 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Chicago scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (584 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox rank last in MLB with a .294 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

The White Sox average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.421).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Cease is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year.

Cease is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers W 6-0 Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers L 3-1 Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Jesse Scholtens Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger - 9/14/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Pablo Lopez 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray

