Tyler Nevin vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Tyler Nevin (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin has a double, a home run and nine walks while hitting .138.
- Nevin has had a base hit in seven of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Nevin has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 27 games so far this season.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.105
|.385
|OBP
|.205
|.350
|SLG
|.132
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the lefty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.10 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
