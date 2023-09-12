Tim Anderson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 12 at 4:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .237.
- In 65 of 108 games this year (60.2%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.239
|AVG
|.237
|.274
|OBP
|.286
|.305
|SLG
|.282
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|59/16
|3
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 47th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 38th.
