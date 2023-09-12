Spencer Steer and Spencer Torkelson are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park on Tuesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 31 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .236/.321/.451 slash line on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 101 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .293/.354/.516 on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 78 RBI (140 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.358/.452 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 10 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 52 RBI (117 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He's slashed .271/.339/.440 on the season.

Friedl has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two triples, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 9 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

