In the series opener on Tuesday, September 12, Brandon Williamson will toe the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds (74-71) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (66-77), who will answer with Joey Wentz. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-10, 6.65 ERA)

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 12-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (41.4%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 40-61 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Tigers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Nevin 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

