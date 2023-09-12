Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (66-77) and Cincinnati Reds (74-71) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 12.

The Reds will give the ball to Brandon Williamson (4-4, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Joey Wentz (2-10, 6.65 ERA).

Tigers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

BSDET

Tigers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 46 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 40-61 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (564 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule