Nico Hoerner vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .390, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .300.
- In 74.1% of his 135 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 45 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (6.7%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 38 games this year (28.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year (65 of 135), with two or more runs 18 times (13.3%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.264
|.361
|OBP
|.317
|.411
|SLG
|.366
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|38/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|20
|SB
|16
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-7) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.36 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .321 to opposing hitters.
