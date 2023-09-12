On Tuesday, Nick Madrigal (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in 51 of 84 games this season (60.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.0%).

He has homered in two of 84 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has an RBI in 21 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year (26 of 84), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .255 AVG .275 .311 OBP .315 .350 SLG .358 8 XBH 10 2 HR 0 11 RBI 17 12/5 K/BB 10/5 5 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings