On Tuesday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .251 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (23.8%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (20.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .255 AVG .247 .318 OBP .311 .350 SLG .329 9 XBH 10 2 HR 1 12 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 27/13 0 SB 0

