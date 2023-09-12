Matt Vierling vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .331.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- Vierling will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.9% of them.
- In 6.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has an RBI in 22 of 113 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 113 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.235
|AVG
|.307
|.302
|OBP
|.358
|.321
|SLG
|.439
|10
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|18
|40/18
|K/BB
|53/14
|3
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
