As of September 12 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, place them seventh in the NFL.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.

Lions games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit owned the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst defensively (392.4 yards allowed per game).

The Lions went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

As the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions were 3-2.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 16 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Alex Anzalone compiled one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +6600 3 September 24 Falcons - +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +15000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +12500 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +12500 15 December 17 Broncos - +6600 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +6600 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +6600

