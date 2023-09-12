Korey Lee vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is batting .118 with a home run and four walks.
- Lee has picked up a hit in three games this year (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.063
|AVG
|.167
|.167
|OBP
|.250
|.063
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
