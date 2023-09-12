Kerry Carpenter vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .293 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 65 of 100 games this year (65.0%), including 29 multi-hit games (29.0%).
- In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (18.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this season (38 of 100), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.347
|AVG
|.237
|.395
|OBP
|.312
|.506
|SLG
|.527
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|33
|42/11
|K/BB
|48/15
|3
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (4-4) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
