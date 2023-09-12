Jeimer Candelario vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .253 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.
- He ranks 92nd in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (81 of 135), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 135), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45 games this year (33.3%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (42.2%), including 15 multi-run games (11.1%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|64
|.245
|AVG
|.256
|.333
|OBP
|.331
|.452
|SLG
|.500
|26
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|39
|43/18
|K/BB
|62/22
|1
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 211 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
