Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 90 walks while hitting .240.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 62.0% of his games this season (88 of 142), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has driven home a run in 43 games this year (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 57 of 142 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 69 .228 AVG .252 .337 OBP .375 .392 SLG .425 24 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 78/42 K/BB 63/48 5 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings