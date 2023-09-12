On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (hitting .087 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .206.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 44 of 98 games this season (44.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (7.1%).

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Sheets has had an RBI in 20 games this season (20.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 20 of 98 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .179 AVG .228 .258 OBP .286 .265 SLG .412 4 XBH 13 3 HR 6 14 RBI 18 28/13 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings