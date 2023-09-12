Player props can be found for Cody Bellinger and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Chicago Cubs visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Assad Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Javier Assad (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Assad has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished 11 without allowing an earned run.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 5.1 7 3 3 0 1 at Reds Sep. 2 8.0 7 0 0 7 1 at Pirates Aug. 27 7.0 3 1 1 7 2 at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 139 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .317/.360/.550 on the season.

Bellinger hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (158 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.

He's slashing .281/.340/.390 so far this year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 124 hits with 29 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.326/.442 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI (128 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .250/.285/.409 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

