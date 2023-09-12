When the Chicago Cubs (78-67) and Colorado Rockies (51-92) match up at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 12, Javier Assad will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Rockies will send Chris Flexen to the mound. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Rockies have +150 odds to win. The total is 12.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.36 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cubs have a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Rockies have won in 46, or 36.2%, of the 127 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 24-54 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cubs vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+100) Seiya Suzuki 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+110) Yan Gomes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

