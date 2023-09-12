Javier Assad gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Coors Field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 12 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 12 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for six consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 9.1.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have put together a 47-32 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).

Chicago has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 64.9% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-69-4).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-34 37-33 35-31 43-36 52-46 26-21

