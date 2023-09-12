Cody Bellinger vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.360) and total hits (139) this season.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 76.3% of his 114 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (47.4%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (17.5%).
- He has scored in 64 games this season (56.1%), including 21 multi-run games (18.4%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|54
|.313
|AVG
|.322
|.356
|OBP
|.365
|.555
|SLG
|.545
|29
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|44
|39/16
|K/BB
|37/16
|12
|SB
|8
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.73 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.5 per game).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 2 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.36 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .321 to his opponents.
