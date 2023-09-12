Andy Ibáñez vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 53 of 94 games this season (56.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.1%).
- In 9.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (22.3%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (29.8%), including five games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.261
|AVG
|.234
|.300
|OBP
|.269
|.447
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|33/9
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.73 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (4-4) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
