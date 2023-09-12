Andrew Vaughn vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .259.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 88 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Vaughn has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (12.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|68
|.261
|AVG
|.257
|.323
|OBP
|.308
|.441
|SLG
|.428
|21
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|38
|43/15
|K/BB
|64/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7).
