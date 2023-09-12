Andrew Benintendi vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .368. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 96 of 129 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.4%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (3.9%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (35 of 129), with two or more RBI seven times (5.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (40.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|68
|.286
|AVG
|.255
|.354
|OBP
|.314
|.396
|SLG
|.345
|19
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|27
|43/24
|K/BB
|38/22
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
