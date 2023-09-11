Yan Gomes vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .269 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- In 61 of 100 games this season (61.0%) Gomes has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this year (36 of 100), with two or more RBI 11 times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 100 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.281
|AVG
|.256
|.322
|OBP
|.299
|.425
|SLG
|.402
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|24
|34/10
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 210 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (6-14) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 146 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
