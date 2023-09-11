Monday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (55-88) versus the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 11.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (6-7) against the Royals and Brady Singer (8-10).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The White Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 21 (53.8%) of those contests.

Chicago is 11-10 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Chicago has scored 584 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

White Sox Schedule