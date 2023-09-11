On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks while batting .276.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has had a hit in 81 of 120 games this year (67.5%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 120), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has driven home a run in 40 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 53 of 120 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .251 AVG .298 .321 OBP .367 .409 SLG .515 19 XBH 29 7 HR 9 32 RBI 27 55/21 K/BB 63/28 3 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings