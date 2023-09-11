Monday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies and Kyle Freeland, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 6 against the Giants) he went 0-for-1.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .198.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (36 of 84), with more than one hit 10 times (11.9%).

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 84), and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has an RBI in 22 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .173 AVG .220 .287 OBP .285 .509 SLG .485 13 XBH 16 12 HR 9 22 RBI 19 43/17 K/BB 59/11 2 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings