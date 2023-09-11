On Monday, Nico Hoerner (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (99 of 134), with more than one hit 45 times (33.6%).

Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (6.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 38 games this year (28.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Rockies

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 62 .296 AVG .264 .361 OBP .318 .411 SLG .368 20 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 38/21 K/BB 41/19 20 SB 16

Rockies Pitching Rankings