The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 83 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Madrigal has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (31.3%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .255 AVG .276 .311 OBP .317 .350 SLG .362 8 XBH 10 2 HR 0 11 RBI 16 12/5 K/BB 10/5 5 SB 2

