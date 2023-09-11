The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .253 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 91st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 60.0% of his 135 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those games (13.3%).

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (57 of 135), with two or more runs 15 times (11.1%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 64 .267 AVG .256 .375 OBP .331 .433 SLG .500 7 XBH 29 1 HR 14 6 RBI 39 16/11 K/BB 62/22 2 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings