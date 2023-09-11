Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 96 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.9% of them.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (5.2%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.9% of his games this year, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .260 AVG .243 .321 OBP .303 .342 SLG .362 8 XBH 14 2 HR 3 19 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 30/13 5 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings