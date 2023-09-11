Eloy Jiménez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .269.
- In 70.6% of his 102 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.292
|AVG
|.245
|.336
|OBP
|.296
|.441
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|26
|41/14
|K/BB
|43/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 48th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.