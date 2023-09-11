The Chicago Cubs (77-67) and Colorado Rockies (51-91) square off on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jordan Wicks (3-0, 2.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (6-14, 5.09 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (6-14, 5.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

The Cubs will send Wicks (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 24-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 2.16, a 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

Wicks has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season.

The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 27 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 5.09 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .298 to his opponents.

Freeland enters this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Freeland will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

In four of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.