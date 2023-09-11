Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (88 of 132), with multiple hits 33 times (25.0%).
  • In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 51 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 68
.261 AVG .257
.323 OBP .308
.441 SLG .428
21 XBH 26
11 HR 8
34 RBI 38
43/15 K/BB 64/16
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 48th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.