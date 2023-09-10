Zack Short, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has nine doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .216.

Short has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in six games this season (7.2%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Short has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 13 of 83 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 35 .248 AVG .174 .317 OBP .268 .416 SLG .267 9 XBH 6 5 HR 1 21 RBI 9 31/12 K/BB 28/11 2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings