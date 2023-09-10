The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .236.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 79 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 25 games this year (19.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48 games this season (36.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .256 AVG .217 .333 OBP .277 .406 SLG .311 19 XBH 12 5 HR 3 21 RBI 11 49/23 K/BB 53/17 8 SB 8

