The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .236.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 79 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in 25 games this year (19.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 48 games this season (36.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 64
.256 AVG .217
.333 OBP .277
.406 SLG .311
19 XBH 12
5 HR 3
21 RBI 11
49/23 K/BB 53/17
8 SB 8

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
