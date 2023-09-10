Zach McKinstry vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .236.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 79 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 25 games this year (19.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (36.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.256
|AVG
|.217
|.333
|OBP
|.277
|.406
|SLG
|.311
|19
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|49/23
|K/BB
|53/17
|8
|SB
|8
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.