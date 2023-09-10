The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .280 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two walks), take on starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .238.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 56 of 110 games this year (50.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.2%).

In 7.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.9% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 58 .221 AVG .251 .291 OBP .329 .322 SLG .369 9 XBH 13 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 32/12 K/BB 53/22 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings