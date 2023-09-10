Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (65-77) will match up against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (55-87) at Comerica Park on Sunday, September 10. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+110). The total is 9 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - DET vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-7, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -135 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 9-7 (winning 56.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 22 times in 68 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Korey Lee 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+275)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

