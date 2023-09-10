How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Jesse Scholtens, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 156 home runs.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Chicago is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 582 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.421 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scholtens (1-7) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Scholtens has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 3.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has nine appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Royals
|L 12-1
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Cole Ragans
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/8/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/9/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-1
|Away
|José Ureña
|Tarik Skubal
|9/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|-
|9/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|-
|9/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kenta Maeda
|9/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Pablo Lopez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.