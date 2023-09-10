Sunday, Tim Anderson and his .190 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Chicago White Sox up against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 107 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.0% of them.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 22 games this year (20.6%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 32.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 57 .239 AVG .236 .274 OBP .286 .305 SLG .283 10 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 51/8 K/BB 58/16 3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings