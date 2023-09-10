Sunday, Tim Anderson and his .190 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Chicago White Sox up against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 107 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.0% of them.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • In 22 games this year (20.6%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 32.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 57
.239 AVG .236
.274 OBP .286
.305 SLG .283
10 XBH 10
1 HR 0
12 RBI 12
51/8 K/BB 58/16
3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
