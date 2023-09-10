Sunday's game between the Detroit Tigers (65-77) and the Chicago White Sox (55-87) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Tigers securing the victory. Game time is at 1:10 PM on September 10.

The White Sox will look to Jesse Scholtens (1-7, 0.00), while the Tigers' starter for this game has yet to be announced.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Tigers have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has entered 16 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 561 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

