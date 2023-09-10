Spencer Torkelson is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox play at Comerica Park on Sunday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 77 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .234/.319/.449 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .293/.355/.519 so far this season.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 128 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 72 runs.

He's slashing .259/.316/.435 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 at Royals Sep. 5 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Royals Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

