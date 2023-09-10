Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. White Sox on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox play at Comerica Park on Sunday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 77 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .234/.319/.449 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .293/.355/.519 so far this season.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 128 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 72 runs.
- He's slashing .259/.316/.435 so far this year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Sep. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|at Royals
|Sep. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Royals
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
